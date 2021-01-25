Raila Urges Mt Kenya Region To Change View On BBI Report

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has asked Mt Kenya people to view the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report as one that will bring gains to the region rather than a “Raila” project.

Odinga was speaking to a vernacular TV station when he told the Central Kenya people to give the proposed constitutional amendment Bill a chance.

“Opportunities have wings, if they are not taken, they fly away. I appeal to the region to remove Raila in BBI and see the gains it seeks to introduce in that region,” he said.

The former prime minister dismissed claims that he was using the report to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta whose tenure comes to an end in 2022.

He told the electorate that he has put his presidential ambitions on hold to give the Jubilee administration a chance to fulfil their promises to the people.

“BBI is not about me, it’s for a better Kenya which entails bringing stability and a peaceful working environment for any Kenyan without tribe or ethnicity,” the AU envoy said.

Defending the March 9, 2018 Handshake, Odinga said it brought stability and reconciliation. He hit out at Deputy President William Ruto who claimed that the “handshake” was to blame for derailed service delivery.

But Odinga said, “Those claiming that the handshake stopped Jubilee government from performing its mandate are dreaming, the country was in chaos following the aftermath of 2017 general elections, the country experienced tension and economic sabotage when our supporters resisted some products from some companies but things resumed when we greeted each other.”

He also noted that he has in the recent past consulted with the president on various issues but due to the in-fighting in the Jubilee administration, no action has been taken.

“I consult and advise Uhuru on various matters that need to be done but due to divisions in Jubilee nothing is being done, some Jubilee allied MPs have been the biggest stumbling block in the fight against corruption since whenever a person from their side is arrested, the MPs defends them,” he said.

On Sunday, Ruto told Odinga to privately consult with the head of state instead of embarrassing the latter in public rallies.

“I heard Raila say that there is no work that the President and I have done. If he has a problem with the performance of Jubilee, let him look for Uhuru Kenyatta via phone or visit him in his office and tell him, but he stop humiliating the President by addressing him in rallies,” said Ruto.

“The performance of the Jubilee Government cannot be compared with that of all the years that Raila has been in government. He has nothing to show for all those years at the helm of the country’s leadership.”

