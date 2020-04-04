Raila Urges Kenyans To Personalize Fight Against The Spread Of COVID-19

ODM leader and AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga has called for a new tactic in fighting Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Odinga has called upon Kenyans to personalize the war on COVID-19 stating that a new breed of patriots is required.

Through a statement, Odinga has indicated that the window is slowly shutting down and that there is limited time to fight the pandemic.

“If we don’t take personal control now, there will be no control to take later. You remain in my thoughts and prayers. I am calling on every Kenyan to use his or her existing personal social connections and ask them daily to protect themselves from the coronavirus,” he said.

In addition, the AU high representative called for unity amongst Kenyans by having each other’s back and ensuring the directives given by the government are fully complied with.

“Do not focus on strangers. Focus on people you have a personal relationship with. Use the advantages of technology and social media to encourage your friends to stay safe and to keep them company from a social distance,” he added.

Odinga’s statement comes in just a few hours after the Deputy President William Ruto assured Kenyans that he, together with the head of state, Uhuru Kenyatta are united to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DP advised Kenyans against panicking and assured them that they would overcome the virus through observing and obeying the precautionary directives by the government.

HE Uhuru,our teams& I are working on PRACTICAL strategies to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.All OPTIONS are on our cards.There should be NO panic,we will pull through.Let's comply with advisories as reviewed timeously. So, am NOT tending sugoi cabbages below. Ignore other pics. pic.twitter.com/kogh2AD3ty — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 3, 2020

Earlier in the week, a picture of the DP at his farm ignited mixed reactions, with netizens accusing him of taking a back seat while the country was under attack.

In clarification, Ruto has indicated that he is not tending to cabbages on his farm rather he is committed in bringing the country back to its feet.

“…So, I am NOT tending Sugoi cabbages below. Ignore other pics,” he tweeted.

Currently, COVID-19 positive confirmed cases total to 122 with the death toll raised to 4.

