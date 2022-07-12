Raila To Unveil Gor Mahia’s New Shirt Sponsorship Deal Worth Sh77 Million

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to launch Gor Mahia new shirt sponsor Betafriq on Tuesday.

Raila is the patron of the multiple Kenyan Premier League champions.

The new deal will run for three years with a total of Sh76.5m per year which includes Sh5m for kitting and Sh1.5m for players’ insurance on offer.

Raila Odinga has promised that under his tenure as president Kenya will host the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

