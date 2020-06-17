Raila Details Why UN Members Should Vote For Kenya Today In Its Bid For Security Council Seat

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the members of the United Nations to consider Kenya in its bid to clinch the Security Council seat.

Kenya’s fate will be known today as 193 UN member countries cast votes.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the African Union special envoy for Infrastructure and Development said that Kenya had served the world with “grace” and ought to be considered for the seat.

Odinga, who doubles as ODM leader at home, said Kenya has been hosting refugees, sending peacekeepers to troubled lands as part of efforts to ensure regional stability and is up to the task at the Security Council.

Read: China Backtracks On Supporting Kenya For UN Security Council Seat, Backs Djibouti

He further noted that Kenyan athletes are a shared pride across the world, hence the world should stand with Kenya at this time.

“We seek to continue this tradition of service via a UN seat. May the World stand with Us, ” said Odinga.

Kenya has served the community of nations with dedication and grace; hosting refugees, sending peace keepers to troubled lands, ensuring regional stability. Our Athletes are a shared Pride. We seek to continue this tradition of service via a UN seat. May the World stand with Us. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 17, 2020

Kenya was last year endorsed by the AU for the seat currently held by South Africa and will be battling it out with Djibouti.

Djibouti had lost to Kenya in the AU elections and withdrew its earlier position that it would concede defeat.

To win the seat, Kenya will have to get the support of two-thirds of the UN member states. This means at least 128 of 193 votes, assuming all nations vote.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo said recently that Kenya should get the position due to its wealth of experience.

“In Africa, Kenya is an anchor state and guarantor of regional peace and security. Kenya made immense contributions in the process leading to the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement also known as the ‘Naivasha Agreement’ in 2005 between the Government of the Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement. It also played a key role in the Somali peace process and continues to support South Sudan and Somalia in their peace and state building efforts, ” she said.

The UN Security Council is responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Read Also: 10 Year Old Boy Stranded In Nairobi Due To Coronavirus Pandemic Set To Be Reunited With Family In Dubai

It has 15 members. Permanent members are China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The 10 nonpermanent members get elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

According to the UN Security Council’s rotation rules, the 10 nonpermanent seats rotate among the various regional blocs.

The five available seats are distributed as follows: two for Africa, one for the Asia-Pacific Group, one for Latin America and the Caribbean, and one for the Eastern European Group.

One of the seats in Africa has been reserved for the Eastern African region for the 2021-2022 term.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu