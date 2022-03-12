Raila Tosha – Kalonzo Declares Support for ODM Leader Ahead of Polls

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has fully declared his support for Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9 polls.

Speaking at Jacaranda grounds, Kalonzo affirmed his support for the ODM leader adding that he is ready to campaign for him in all parts of the country.

Kalonzo further reiterated that together with Raila, they have come from far and will continue to walk together for the benefit of the country, Kenya.

“For the third time, I am saying Raila Odinga tosha.” Kalonzo said.

Earlier, President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu Party leader Gideon Moi graced the Azimio la Umoja Convention at the KICC.

Raila was unveiled as the coalition’s presidential flagbearer ahead of the August polls. More than 20 parties were consolidated under the Azimo la Umoja Coalition including Jubilee Party, ODM Party, Maendeleo Chapchap party, DAP-K party, Narc party, Kanu, Wiper Party, Mbus Party, Upya Party, PNU, Muungano Party, UDP Party, UDM Party, PAA, Ubuntu, NRA Party, KUP and many others.

Speaking during the NDC, President Uhuru Kenyatta applauded Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for dropping his presidential bid in support of Raila Odinga.

“There are those who are more abled like Kalonzo. But he has put his ambitions aside. Let us all clap for him. We thank him,” the Head of State said.

Raila Odinga pledged to address many issues among them education, food security and affordable health.

“I pledge to give every Kenyan child access to the best possible education. More schools, better trained and well-paid teachers. We shall waste no child.” Raila said.

