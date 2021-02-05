Raila To Pitch Camp In Turkana For 3 Days As BBI Campaign Gains Momentum [Photos]

Proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) continue to traverse the country to sell the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020, that is now at the County Assembly level.

Exactly a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta toured his Mount Kenya backyard to rally support for the draft Bill, his handshake partner Raila Odinga has also begun aggressive campaigns ahead of a referendum expected to be conducted this year.

Today, Raila kicked off a three-day tour of Turkana County to marshall support for the Bill, that continues to face resistance from Deputy President William Ruto’s Tangatanga camp.

“Today he is expected to hold meetings with party officials, youth groups as well as women groups and address wananchi at Lodwar Baraza Park. He will also address a meeting at Loima, ” read a communication from his office.

On Saturday, the former Prime Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Kakuma and Katulu residents.

Raila is also scheduled to attend a church service at the Catholic Cathedral in Lodwar town before concluding his tour in the region.

Siaya became the first County Assembly to pass the BBI bill on Wednesday, slightly over a week after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) submitted the Bill to the 47 County Assemblies countrywide.

Members of the County Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) led residents in public hearings on Tuesday. The draft Bill has already been subjected to public participation in all the six sub-counties of Siaya.

The Assembly had adverts in local dailies last week inviting residents to public participation forums.

Meetings in Gem, Bondo, and Ugunja sub-counties were held between 2 pm and 5 pm while those in Rarieda, Alego Usonga, and Ugenya sub-counties were held between 9 am and 12.

Counties have approximately 90 days to debate and approve the Bill.

