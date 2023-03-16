Raila Threatens to Sue President Ruto for Defamation

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has threatened to take legal action against President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, the former prime minister said the head of state continues to link him to the 1982 coup yet he was discharged of treason charges.

He said Dr Ruto continues to tarnish his name yet the courts did not find him culpable.

“I was discharged from treason charges after the courts found out that there was no evidence linking me to the 1982 attempted coup. Ruto has spoiled my name and I am going to sue him for defamation,” he said.

The ODM leader took his anti-government rally to Nakuru ahead of the March 20 protests in Nairobi.

He was accompanied by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, among others.

On Wednesday, President Ruto asserted that the former premier was not being genuine in his push for mass action.

The president said it was about time Raila stopped blackmailing the country.

On his part, DP Rigathi Gachagua said the current regime will deal with Raila once and for all.

In response to Gachagua’s utterances, Raila said: “You can kill me, but you can’t kill the spirit of Raila that lives in the majority of Kenyans. Even if you assassinate me, my spirit will live on. I am ready to pay the ultimate prize for Kenyans.”

The opposition leader dispelled rumours that the Monday protests will target Kikuyu owned businesses.

“We have no business with anyone’s business. Kikuyus voted for me. They are my people. Our business on Monday will be to get back out stolen victory,” Raila said.

“We shall not be intimidated by Ruto and Gachagua. Gachagua has no locus standi to talk about anything democracy.”

