Raila Threatens Mass Action if Cost of Living Not Lowered in 14 Days

If President William Ruto’s administration does not accede to the demands of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party in 14 days, including a reduction in the cost of living, Raila Odinga has threatened to lead mass action.

Speaking during a prayer rally held at the Jevanjee Gardens on Wednesday, the former premier said it was foolish and inhumane to stop providing subsidies for food and education in the midst of a famine and drought.

Hence, he said, the subsidies must be reinstated and the price of necessities as well as taxes lowered in the coming days.

He said it was time to end “electoral deceit” and that IEBC “servers must be opened and audited under the auspices of a reputable firm or organization failure to which we shall lead people to restore their authority and voice.”

“The ongoing process of reconstituting IEBC must stop immediately. A bipartisan task force must be put in place to restructure IEBC in a manner that ends its monolithic operations,” added the ODM leader.

"If these demands are not heeded within fourteen days, we shall lead Kenyans to massive mass action across the country to take their power back and restore sanity."

