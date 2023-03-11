We Will Show You – Raila Tells Off Gachagua Over “Gov’t is a Company” Utterances

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has sounded a warning to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over “government is a company” utterances.

Speaking on Saturday in Narok, the former prime minister said all Kenyans are shareholders because they pay taxes.

“I want to tell Gachagua every Kenyan has shares in government. All Kenyans pay taxes. When a woman buys salt, sugar, soda they pay tax,” Raila said.

He added: “I want to tell you (Gachagua) we will show you.”

Last month, the DP said the government is a company complete with shareholders. He stated that those who backed the current regime during the electioneering period would be prioritized.

The former Mathira MP said that it was absurd that certain opposition figures had begun showing up to the State House in search of government jobs.

The DP claimed that one of his duties at the State House is to make sure that regions that supported them received development before those that did not.

“This government is a shares company. It has the owners who have majority shares, those with minority shares and those that don’t have any shares,” Gachagua said.

“You invested in this company owned by William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua you must harvest. You invested and your time to harvest is now… Even they (the opposition) will harvest, but they have to wait for you to finish harvesting.”

His utterances caused a storm forcing him to further explain himself. He clarified that his remarks only applied to government appointments.

He said the President William Ruto-led administration would serve Kenyans equally regardless of their political affiliation.

