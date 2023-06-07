Raila Tells Kenyans To Get Ready for Return of Anti-government Protests

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has told Kenyans ready themselves for nationwide protests should the government not lower the cost of living.

Speaking at Chungwa House on Wednesday, the opposition leader said the current regime has turned a blind eye to issues affecting Kenyans.

“The Kenya Kwanza leadership has refused to listen to the cries of hustlers, mama mboga, boda boda riders, and other Kenyans who can barely afford two meals a day and are insisting on imposing more taxes on the already suffering populace,” he said.

He added: “Kenyans are hurting. They are suffering. They came to power through the backdoor when they were not ready to govern and now want to pour their inefficiency on poor Kenyans.”

In relation to the contentious Finance Bill 2023, Raila promised that he and other Azimio principals would provide the public with the way forward on Thursday.

The ODM leader said that despite mounting resistance from Kenyans, rights organizations, and labor unions, the government is attempting to pass the Bill as is.

“They want to table the controversial Bill in Parliament tomorrow for the second reading and then have the Treasury CS present the budget statement on Thursday next week. They are determined to have it passed, but Kenyans will resist,” Raila said.

The former prime minister urged Kenyans from all walks of life to show up in their numbers should they revive the anti-government protests.

He advised them to show up and defend their rights.

