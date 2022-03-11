in NEWS

ODM Leader Raila Summoned by NCIC Over Madoadoa Slur

raila madoadoa
ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga. [Courtesy]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned ODM Leader Raila Odinga over madoadoa slur.

The presidential hopeful uttered the remarks on Wednesday at a rally held in Wajir.

The former Prime Minister used the infamous phrase while urging locals to vote in a six-piece suit in the August General Election.

Hatutaki madoadoa katika kaunti ya Wajir, tunataka viongozi wote wachagulie ndani ya Azimio (We don’t want to see patches in Wajir County, we want you to vote in Azimio candidates in all posts),” Raila is heard saying in a video that has since gone viral.

MadoadoaNCICRaila Odinga

