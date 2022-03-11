ODM Leader Raila Summoned by NCIC Over Madoadoa Slur

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned ODM Leader Raila Odinga over madoadoa slur.

The presidential hopeful uttered the remarks on Wednesday at a rally held in Wajir.

The former Prime Minister used the infamous phrase while urging locals to vote in a six-piece suit in the August General Election.

“Hatutaki madoadoa katika kaunti ya Wajir, tunataka viongozi wote wachagulie ndani ya Azimio (We don’t want to see patches in Wajir County, we want you to vote in Azimio candidates in all posts),” Raila is heard saying in a video that has since gone viral.

In a statement, NCIC chairman Dr Samuel Kobia said the slur was considered hate speech in Kenya.

“The commission to assure Kenyans of its commitment to curbing any form of hate speech to ensure Kenya remains stable, prosperous and cohesive nation and to deliver on our promise of ‘election bila noma’,” said Kobia.

The commission did not, however, indicate the time and place at which the former prime minister was supposed to honour the summon.

Meru senator Mithika Linturi was arrested for using a similar term in Eldoret in January.

Linturi was forced to retract the remarks after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the matter.

The Meru Senator’s file was, however, closed last month after the prosecution failed to prefer charges against him within the allocated time.

The madoadoa slur is linked to the 2007/08 post-election violence that left more than 1,100 people dead and 600,000 others displaced.

