Raila Talks Tough About Gov’t Directives On COVID-19, Urges Kenyans To Be Obedient

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader and AU Special envoy Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans to take the directives given by the government on Coronavirus (COVID-19) very seriously.

Odinga called upon Kenyans to obey the measures so as to curb further spread by washing their hands with soap and water.

He reiterated on the directive given by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe asking Kenyans to stay home and avoid social gatherings including burials except one of an immediate family member.

“Coronavirus is real and is a threat to humanity. It has already claimed 16,000 lives worldwide. Stay away from funerals expect those of your immediate family members,” he said.

He also emphasized the need to avoid shaking hands and getting tested when one exhibits the signs and symptoms relating to the virus.

Currently, the country has reported 25 positive cases of COVID-19 with many other people put in isolation facilities for having been in contact with the patients that tested positive.

Speaking on Tuesday, CS Kagwe warned against indiscipline and forfeiting the health precautionary measures.

Kagwe asked parents to keep their children home and ensure their safety is guaranteed hence the reason behind the closure of schools.

“Kenyans are very indiscipline and it will cost us. We want responsibility among citizens, Keep your kids home..you people of the media need to tell them,” he said.

Earlier today, the government through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives immediately suspended importation second-hand clothes alluding that it was aimed to protect the health of Kenyans.

In a statement, the Ministry additionally indicated that the decision was aimed to promote local textile industries in the wake of COVID-19.

