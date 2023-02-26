Raila Speaks on Ruto Pressuring the West to Impose Sanctions Against Him

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga is unfazed by claims that President William Ruto’s administration was pressuring the West to impose sanctions on him.

Addressing a rally in Kitale on Sunday, Raila said he was unconcerned about the said sanctions because his call for mass action is provided for by law.

He continued by saying that Kenyans should handle their own problems and refrain from seeking help from foreign nations.

“I have heard them saying that Raila should not be allowed to travel in other countries for claims that I will bring chaos. I have no intentions. We don’t have any issues with other countries. We are friends with neighboring and international countries from the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Russia, and African countries,” said the former prime minister.

Read: Raila’s Tenure as AU Special Envoy Comes to an End

“If we have problems, we are responsible for transforming and solving them as Kenyans. We would not outside interference from international countries.”

The opposition chief cited clause 37 of the Constitution, which states that everyone has the right to peacefully and unarmed assembly, protest, picket, and petition public officials.

“If we have dirty linen as a country, it is our mandate to clean it. If there were electoral injustices, it is our role to rectify it. This is through the Constitution of Kenya. I would like each of you to read clause 37 which grants Kenyans the right to demonstrate. This is allowed according to the law,” he said.

“So all foreign entities ought to respect Kenyans. Let them respect the rights of every Kenyan. We don’t want them to interfere with our internal affair.”

Read Also: We will not be Threatened – Ruto Dismisses Raila’s Mass Action Plan

According to the Nation, Ruto’s administration wants Western nations to impose sanctions against Raila, including a travel ban, should he carry on with his threat.

The former premier threatened mass action in 14 days should the government fail to lower the cost of living and give him access to IEBC servers.

This comes days after Raila’s tenure as a special envoy to the African Union (AU) came to an end. It was said that President Ruto was behind the termination of Raila’s contract.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...