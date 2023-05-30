Raila Set to Chair Azimio Parliamentary Group Meeting

Raila Odinga is set to preside over the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Parliamentary group meeting, which is expected to give the way forward on a variety of issues.

On the agenda are measures to counter the Finance Bill 2023 and the status of the bipartisan talks, which have since been halted.

Minority leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi noted that even though Azimio opposed the Finance Bill, parliamentarians still need to be informed of the strategies the coalition will use to defeat the controversial Bill.

“We are going to delve into the raging matter of the Finance Bill 2023. The coalition has pronounced itself on the matter but we want this PG to take a stand in consonance with the position taken by the wider coalition,” he said.

Read: Finance Bill Punishing Middle-class – Raila

Raila will lead the PG at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Command Centre in Karen and will be joined by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tuesday marks the conclusion of the one-week deadline set by Azimio for their Kenya Kwanza counterparts to resolve a number of concerns that were obstructing the bipartisan negotiations.

The meeting will thus assess the situation and determine whether to resume the negotiations or postpone them.

In a letter to the Azimio leadership, the government side requested that the negotiations resume.

Read Also: Azimio Suspends Bipartisan Talks For Seven Days

According to Azimio co-principal Eugene Wamalwa, the Kenya Kwanza side is not eager to hold the talks.

“Our counterparts in the Kenya Kwanza have not been serious about the talks and we have made it clear that if they shall not have made a commitment by Tuesday, the talks will stand dissolved,” he said.

It is not clear whether Uhuru who was in Nigeria on Monday for Bola Tinubu’s inauguration is back in the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...