Raila Scores As Gor Mahia Thump Leads United 5-0

Gor Mahia’s new striker Dickson Raila scored as they thumped grassroots side Leads United 5-0 in a friendly played on Saturday in Nairobi.

Raila recently joined K’Ogalo on a four-year contract from Masawa FC in the Kisumu County lower leagues.

Gor Mahia Closes Transfer Business By Signing Raila https://t.co/6G0YV90XJg pic.twitter.com/zbofxYmGbm — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) September 28, 2020

Burundian forward Jules Ulimwengu, skipper Kenneth Muguna, defender Joachim Oluoch and striker Nicholas Kipkirui.

Gor Mahia officially begun training two weeks ago as they prepare to represent the country in the CAF Champions League next season beginning November this year.

However, the ministry of sports is yet to lift ban on contact sports due to Coronavirus.

Teams participating in international assignments nonetheless can request for special permission to train.

Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo disclosed that they are observing all laid down safety guidelines while training.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu