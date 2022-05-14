Raila, Ruto to Unveil Running Mates this Weekend

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his rival Kenya Kwanza presidential hopeful William Ruto are set to announce their running mates this weekend.

Reports indicate that Raila is highly likely to name his running mate during a political rally to be held at Kamukunji on Sunday. Sources close to Kenya Kwanza also shared online that Ruto was set to name his running mate on Saturday.

The two leaders are rushing to beat IEBC’s May 16 deadline to name their running mates. The exercise follows an intense week at the Raila camp where applicants hoping to clinch the position were interviewed.

So far, three names have been shortlisted for the number two position in Azimio Coalition; Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Jubilee Party member Peter Kenneth.

Kenya Kwanza have remain tight-lipped regarding their choices, although speculation was rife on social media that the coveted position might be handed to one Kithure Kindiki or Gichugu gubernatorial hopeful Ann Waiguru.

Raila has been traversing the coast region in the past three days. During a rally in Kwale, he faulted his rivals after a Kenya Kwanza power-sharing deal leaked.

“They moved to our opponents where they now want to revive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). They have even introduced the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary. That is hypocrisy of the highest order.”

“Reject such politicians and their followers including those who have ditched our camp. That is the only way we can politically fight Azimio and ODM’s authority in the Coast,” Raila added.

The Presidential hopeful is expected to unveil his manifesto at the historic Kamukunji event on Sunday, after which he is likely to name his presidential candidate.

