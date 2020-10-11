Raila Reunites With Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi In Bondo For A Church Fundraiser [Photos]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Sunday attended a church fundraiser in Bondo, Siaya County alongside his businessman friend Jimmy Wanjigi.

The leaders came together to raise funds for the completion of a Ksh160 million Bondo Anglican Church Synod Plaza.

The ODM leader was also accompanied by several lawmakers including James Orengo (Siaya Senator), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Christine Ombaka( Siaya), Oburu Oginga (EALA), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode.

Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru and former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycap Igathe also attended the function.

Bondo Diocese Bishop Prof David Kodia said the church intends to use proceeds from the project to among others enable the diocese support the needy and vulnerable in the society.

“The proceeds will also enable institutional sustainability which will in turn strengthen the mission work and evangelism in the Diocese,” said Prof Kodia.

Jimmy Wanjigi is among businessmen who funded Odinga’s presidential campaign in 2017.

For some time now since the last General Election, the two leaders have not been seen in public together.

Odinga’s meeting comes a day after he hosted a delegation from Mt Kenya region as the 2022 politics take shape.

The former Prime Minister’s rival, Deputy President William Ruto, who he often questions the source of funds he donates to churches, was not able to attend a planned church fundraiser in Mumias, Kakamega County after police cancelled the event citing insecurity.

Shianda Police Boss Christopher Wesonga said a joint Sunday mass organized by the Catholic sub-parish of Burini which covers about ten churches in Mumias East constituency will not hold.

“Any gathering will be considered a contravention of the Public Order Act,” the police boss stated in response to a letter from the sub-parish seeking clearance for the meeting.

