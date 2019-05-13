Raila Responsible For China’s Refusal To Loan Kenya Sh368 Billion For SGR – MP Waluke Alleges

Sirisia MP John Waluke has said Raila Odinga is responsible for the Chinese refusal to give Kenya a loan. He said that if President Uhuru Kenyatta went on his own the loan would have been given.

The legislator claimed that the Chinese government saw the former Prime Minister and remembered that they see him destroying railways and said that they could not give the loan.

John Waluke also slammed Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula for being lazy leaders. He said that Mudavadi was used to soft politics of being given positions.

He also said that the two were lazy as while others were campaigning , they were sleeping waiting to be voted from their beds. Waluke said that the Tanga Tanga team was in Turkana campaigning.

The MP said that the two leaders were not serious about going for the top seats and were just taking Kenyans for a ride.

