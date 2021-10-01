Raila Receives Campaign Vehicles for 2022 Election from Homeboys Entertainment

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has received branded campaign vehicles from Homeboys Entertainment ahead of the 2022 general election campaign.

Raila received the vehicles plus other consumables like face masks, hand sanitisers and protective gowns from Homeboys and a group of businessmen supportive of the party’s ideas. Businessman Samuel Oliech Omolo is expected to vie for the Muhoroni constituency’s parliamentary seat on the ODM ticket.

During the event at ODM Headquarters (Chungwa House), Raila urged the youth to campaign based on issues and not cause any divisions among Kenyans during the campaigns. He warned aspirants that they might create voter apathy if they don’t properly articulate their issues on the campaign trail.

Raila urged aspirants and voters to take precautions and ensure that they protect each other from the COVID-19 infections as the pandemic is still very much present in our midst.

Tomorrow (Saturday 2nd October 2021), Mr. Odinga will be in Bungoma County for the funeral of the mother to ODM politician Mr. Moses Nandalwe in Sirisia Sub-County. On Monday (4th October 2021), he will be in Garissa town for the Azimio la Umoja Convention, the Northern-Kenya Edition.

