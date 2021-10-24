Raila Ran For Presidency In Odd Years Associated With Evil, 2022 Is Associated With God – Babu Owino

Raila Odinga will win the 2022 Presidential contest since the year is an even number associated with God, Embakasi MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has insinuated.

Babu was responding to senior counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who suggested that the “Raila Fatigue” will be a factor in the 2022 Presidential race.

Raila has run for Presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013, and 2017 unsuccessfully, with two of the elections having been contested in the Supreme Court. The 2017 Presidential Election was nullified in the Supreme Court and a repeat poll was held on October 26, 2017. The 2013 election was also contested in court but upheld.

“Having ran in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and now set to run in 2022…how big a factor is the “RAILA FATIGUE” in the 2022 Presidential contest?” posed Abdullahi on Twitter.

On his side, Babu said that the mentioned years were all odd numbers associated with evil while 2022 was an even number associated with God.

“My brother ALL those years that Baba ran were ODD NUMBERS (1997,2007,2013,2017) ASSOCIATED with EVIL While 2022 is an EVEN NUMBER associated with GOD,” wrote Babu.

In 2022, Raila will face his political arch-rival William Ruto, who is the current Deputy President of Kenya.

Others who have declared interest in the top seat include former vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Mukhisa Kituyi, Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua, Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana and Reuben Kigame among others.

