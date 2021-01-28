in NEWS, POLITICS

Raila Rallies Clergy To Back BBI As Ruto Fires Back Over “Divisive” Hustler Narrative

South Sudan President Salva Kiir, President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and former Primer Raila Odinga during the dinner at State House / Courtesy

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s meeting with the clergy at Ufungamano House detailed calls to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on the ground that it would solve the majority of Kenyans’ problems.

Raila asked the religious leaders to support the initiative while ideally warning them to stop being used in dirty politics and money laundering schemes.

“I believe you will find no joy when your children go to school only to be told there are no jobs and only wheelbarrows are available,” Raila said.

He further added, “I appeal to you to be the Moses and Joshua and lead Kenyans from the wilderness …. and get us to Canaan.”

The former Prime Minister further reiterated the importance of the handshake and the BBI in particular stating that it would put an end to the constant election violence witnessed after every five years.

“I believe the church will find no joy in burying their members every election year,” he said.

On the other hand, Deputy President William Ruto held a meeting with traders in Burma terming the BBI as fraud and a document aimed to burden Kenyans more.

The DP also defended his Hustler slogan stating that it is aimed to uplift Kenyans and show them that one can be able to succeed in life through hustling and move from grass to grace.

“Sisi tunaamini Mungu ya kwamba siku moja hawa fukara na maskini, wale ambao hawajulikani, waboda boda na wheelbarrow…siku moja wataketi meza moja na wafalme,” he said.

This, he was referring to the political elites who have Godfathers and were handed power on the silver platter.

