Raila Rallies Clergy To Back BBI As Ruto Fires Back Over “Divisive” Hustler Narrative

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s meeting with the clergy at Ufungamano House detailed calls to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on the ground that it would solve the majority of Kenyans’ problems.

Raila asked the religious leaders to support the initiative while ideally warning them to stop being used in dirty politics and money laundering schemes.

“I believe you will find no joy when your children go to school only to be told there are no jobs and only wheelbarrows are available,” Raila said.

He further added, “I appeal to you to be the Moses and Joshua and lead Kenyans from the wilderness …. and get us to Canaan.”

The former Prime Minister further reiterated the importance of the handshake and the BBI in particular stating that it would put an end to the constant election violence witnessed after every five years.

“I believe the church will find no joy in burying their members every election year,” he said.

“We want partnership with the Church. In 2010 there were wild allegations that were made… some said the new constitution was going to introduce abortion, some talked of the Kadhis courts etc. This document is about inclusivity & oneness” @RailaOdinga to the Clergy — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) January 28, 2021

“We support the growth of the Church… we support the funding of the Church but we are against the use of the Church to play politics. People should also not use the church to launder money” @RailaOdinga to the Clergy. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) January 28, 2021

On the other hand, Deputy President William Ruto held a meeting with traders in Burma terming the BBI as fraud and a document aimed to burden Kenyans more.

The DP also defended his Hustler slogan stating that it is aimed to uplift Kenyans and show them that one can be able to succeed in life through hustling and move from grass to grace.

“Sisi tunaamini Mungu ya kwamba siku moja hawa fukara na maskini, wale ambao hawajulikani, waboda boda na wheelbarrow…siku moja wataketi meza moja na wafalme,” he said.

This, he was referring to the political elites who have Godfathers and were handed power on the silver platter.

