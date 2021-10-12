Raila Promises the Youth “More than Four Positions” in his Cabinet

ODM leader Raila Odinga has promised the youth at least four cabinet positions if he wins the presidency in 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with a group of youth from the Mount Kenya region in Nairobi, Odinga said he has the interests of the youth at heart.

The former Prime Minister further noted that his government will prioritize youth empowerment as part of efforts to deal with unemployment and other challenges the youth are facing.

“When I was the prime minister, I had roundtable meetings with the business community and also the youth. The roundtables were being held quarterly so that we can get feedback from the youth on what problems they are facing and what we are doing. It is something I have tried before and will be part of my policy,” said Odinga.

Responding to requests by the youth to be included in government Odinga said: “On the issue of cabinet positions for the youth… I can say it will be more than four.”

The Orange party chief pledged to have a youth in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since a majority of the people residing outside the country are young people.

The youth, he said, if properly empowered, become a proper source for wealth creation.

“If you don’t give them (youth) education and the necessary skills, they become drug unto the society but if properly empowered they become a proper source for wealth creation… and that is why we need to attend properly to this issue of the youth,” said Odinga.

