Raila Pledges to Forge Alliance with Kalonzo Ahead of 2022 Elections

ODM party leader Raila Odinga is ready to work with Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking during the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, the AU envoy said he is ready to forge an alliance with Kalonzo so as to rescue Kenya from “thieves’ capture”.

“Kalonzo and I won’t go separate ways. We will work together so that we rescue Kenya from thieves’ capture,” he said.

He noted that the two working together will better their chances at capturing the presidency.

On matters the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Raila urged the clergy to refrain from lecturing him on the topic.

He urged church leaders and those opposed to the process “not to lecture him on when, why and how ‘reggae’ should be stopped”.

“Whether reggae should be stopped, or should continue playing, is none of the clergy’s business,” said Raila.

Also at the burial was Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who urged Raila and Kalonzo to join hands in a bid to defeat Deputy President William Ruto who is keen on clinching the top seat come August 2022.

Ngilu said that should the two leaders run separately, then the “hustler” would have an easy time at the ballot.

“If Kalonzo and Raila fail to unite ahead of 2022, then Ruto’s chances of success will be high,” Ngilu said.

“How will the Kamba community benefit if they choose to vote for Kalonzo and lose the presidency? We must accept and work with Raila so that we beat Ruto.”

“[Machakos Governor Alfred] Mutua, [his Makueni counterpart Kivutha] Kibwana and Kalonzo should agree to come to the negotiating table with Raila and field one candidate.”

Shifting gears to the “Handshake”, Ngilu wondered what her people have gained from it.

“We have seen development being channelled to other regions. [As Ukambani people], we must sit down and address how handshake would benefit us too,” she continued.

She pleaded to come up with a formula that will see Raila and Kalonzo on the same side.

“I will ensure I craft a formula that would see Kalonzo and Raila in one team. I do not want to be part of [Ruto’s] Hustler nation.”

“If any of the three; Kalonzo, Kibwana and Mutua run for presidency alone, they would be defeated.”

Kalonzo and Raila have in the past worked together but neither has won the presidency.

