Raila Pays Murang’a In-laws a Visit Ahead of Azimio la Umoja Rally (Photos)

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Saturday paid his in-laws a visit ahead of his Azimio la Umoja rally at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a county.

Raila was accompanied to his in-laws’ place in Kandara by his son, Raila Odinga Junior, who is married to one of the family members.

Junior is married to Yvonne Wambui Odinga who welcomed the former Prime minister to their home at around 10 am.

“When a man marries a girl from a family.. he becomes a son . He is a son of Murang’a because he has married from there.. I am a son of Muranga and Baba is the muthoniwa,” said Junior who shared the photos on social media.

When a man marries a girl from a family.. he becomes a son . He is a son of Murang'a because he has married from there.. I am a son of Muranga and Baba is the muthoniwa .. pic.twitter.com/7yBArdDLLU — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) January 29, 2022

Also present was Wambui’s mother, Susan Gachukia.

Wambui’s grandparents, Daniel Gachukia, 93, and Eddah Gachukia, 85, said they were pleased to receive the presidential hopeful to their home.

Gachukia is the founder of Riara Group of Schools and the Riara University.

Accompanying Raila to his in-laws’ home was Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Junior and Wambui got hitched on September 3, 2011 at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club in Nairobi.

The couple welcomed a son on August 25, 2021.

