Raila Odinga’s Sh1 Million Dinner Postponed

A planned dinner for ODM leader Raila Odinga has been postponed.

The dinner, common during the electioneering period and meant to raise funds for campaigns, had been scheduled for Tuesday, December 7 at Kempinsky Hotel in Nairobi.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino announced on Friday afternoon that the event has been postponed indefinitely to give room for enough preparations.

“Dinner postponed to a later date due to overwhelming support to enable us to prepare well and get a bigger venue,” the MP said in an Instagram post.

The legislator said yesterday that the event is being organized by youths who believe in a Raila Odinga presidency.

Read Also: Political Inroads: Raila Odinga Meets Business Leaders from Kiambu

Attendees are required to part with Sh1 million which will go to Odinga’s campaigns.

“As the Kenyan youth we have analysed and concluded that our future and that of our children can only be safe in the hands of Baba and for that reason we will invest in him.Come on 7th December at Kempinsky 6pm and enjoy Dinner with Baba.We will contribute 1Million each towards Baba’s campaign,” said Babu.

A similar strategy was used in 2017 by the campaign teams of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto where more than Ksh500 million was reportedly raised in two hours.

Read Also: Nairobi’s Mbagathi Way Renamed to Raila Odinga Way [Photos]

The invite-only dinner held at Safari Park Hotel in June 2017 saw monied businessmen, high-ranking government officials make huge contributions towards the Jubilee campaigns. The UhuruRuto duo attended the event.

Odinga is expected to officially announce his 2022 bid to State House in an Azimio La Umoja forum slated for December 10 at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...