Raila Odinga Takes Eldoret Town by Storm (Photos)

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has taken Eldoret Town by storm in the latest Azimio la Umoja tour.

Odinga was accompanied by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos among other leaders from different parts of the country.

Addressing residents in Eldoret, Raila pledged to improve the living standards of people in the agriculture sector more so crop and dairy farmers. This, the former Prime Minister said will be done by giving farmers their equal rights.

Odinga also pledged to lower the prices of commodities that have currently gone up including maize flour.

“KCC itarudishwa chini ya wakulima,” Raila said.

Odinga further took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto whom he says made false promises in 2013 by promising school-going children laptops, a move he failed to fulfill only to now change and pledge to give wheelbarrows.







He also reiterated that his government will prioritize youth empowerment and give them opportunities to be leaders with the creation of a special entity that will tackle and address their issues.

Earlier in the week during a meeting with youths from the Mount Kenya region, Odinga promised to give the youth at least four cabinet positions if he wins the presidency in 2022.

The former Prime Minister stated that he has the interests of the youth at heart hence they will be included in his administration.

“When I was the prime minister, I had round-table meetings with the business community and also the youth. The round-tables were being held quarterly so that we can get feedback from the youth on what problems they are facing and what we are doing. It is something I have tried before and will be part of my policy,” said Odinga.

