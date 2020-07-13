Raila Odinga Makes Low Key Return Home After A Three-week Medical Stay In Dubai

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is back in the country after a successful back surgery at a German Hospital in Dubai.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the former Prime Minister made a low key return on Sunday night aboard the luxurious Constellation Aviation Airline Airbus A318-112(CJ) Elite A6-CAS, MS4211.

The 19-seater private jet landed at Jomo Kenyatta Internation Airport a few minutes to 10 pm having left the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai at 5:13pm on the same day.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed had left the county to Dubai in the same flight on Thursday to pick Odinga after a three-week stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) country.

Read: Governor Joho Gives An Update On Raila’s Health Status After Visit In Dubai

Odinga underwent surgery to treat a nerve disorder affecting one of his legs.

“Delighted to see my party leader Baba Raila Odinga looking fit and in high spirits after undergoing the surgical procedure in Dubai last week. We in Mombasa and the country at large continue to pray for his speedy recovery and a safe return home to Kenya, ” Joho captioned a photo with the former Prime Minister and Junet shortly after arriving in Dubai aboard a private chartered jet.

The luxurious UAE-registered Airbus can fly up to nine hours non stop and has three spacious cabins with sliding partition doors for privacy.

The hiring cost of such a jet is about Ksh500,000 an hour, according to Paramount Business — a private jet charter company.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu