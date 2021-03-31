Raila Odinga Recovers From COVID-19, Meets ODM Leaders To Discuss BBI

Raila Odinga has today met with leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to discuss matters BBI.

Reports indicate that Odinga has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive and being in isolation for over two weeks.

Through a statement, Odinga intimated that the focus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has not changed and is unwavering.

The former Prime Minister also discussed the current situation in the country with Covid-19 cases surging daily.

Read: ODM To Announce Presidential Hopefuls Who Will Battle For Party Ticket Today

“Today, I met with the leadership of the Orange Democratic Movement to review critical developments in the country. We had a specific focus on the ongoing vaccination campaign and containment measures against COVID-19, the state of the economy and its impact on Kenyans and political developments in the country,” the statement reads in part.

It further adds, “In the spirit of the Handshake and the wider goals of the BBI Amendment Bill, we agreed on the need for Parliament to fast track the process and release the document to the public to enable the people of Kenya to have a final say on the envisaged changes to the constitution via a referendum. We agreed that the BBI must be subjected to a referendum because it entails a fundamental reorganization of the architecture of the Executive and Kenyans need to have a say in the reorganization.

Those who were in attendance included Senate Minority Whip Hon James Orengo, ODM chairman Hon John Mbadi, National Assembly Minority Whip Hon Junet Mohammed, Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Treasurer Hon Timothy Bosire and Hon Gladys Wanga.

Read Also: ODM Working On Alliance That Will Shake Kenya – Sifuna

According to Odinga, the BBI Bill must be subjected to a referendum because Kenyans need a say in the reorganization of the executive.

“We also reaffirmed ODM’s unwavering commitment to the Building Bridges Initiative and the constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill that is a product of the BBI process. In the spirit of the Handshake and the wider goals of the BBI Amendment Bill, we agreed on the need for Parliament to fast track the process and release the document to the public to enable the people of Kenya to have a final say on the envisaged changes to the constitution via a referendum. We agreed that the BBI must be subjected to a referendum because it entails a fundamental reorganization of the architecture of the Executive and Kenyans need to have a say in the reorganization,” reads the statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu