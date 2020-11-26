Raila Odinga: Maradona Inculcated Love Of Soccer In Millions

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga has said Argentine great Diego Maradona “inculcated the love of soccer in millions of people across the globe.”

Odinga joined a host of world leaders, former and present footballers in paying homage to the fallen football legend, who passed on on Wednesday at 60.

Diego Maradona inculcated the love of soccer in millions of people across the globe, turning the game into almost some kind of religion. He inspired the youth on to the pitch. May He Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/215ImivIDc — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) November 25, 2020

Maradona was regarded as one of the best to have ever played the beautiful game alongside Brazilian Pele, Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo among others.

Raila, who is the Patron of multiple Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, is an avid football supporter.

In his condolence message, which was tweeted by Barcelona, Messi said, “Diego is eternal. He is gone, but he has not left us.”

🙏🇦🇷 The farewell message from #Messi to Maradona pic.twitter.com/LlCrjVj6er — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

Ronaldo on his part tweeted in Portuguese saying Maradona was an “unparalleled magician.”

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

