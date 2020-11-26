in SPORTS

Raila Odinga: Maradona Inculcated Love Of Soccer In Millions

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga has said Argentine great Diego Maradona “inculcated the love of soccer in millions of people across the globe.”

Odinga joined a host of world leaders, former and present footballers in paying homage to the fallen football legend, who passed on on Wednesday at 60.

Maradona was regarded as one of the best to have ever played the beautiful game alongside Brazilian Pele, Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo among others.

Raila, who is the Patron of multiple Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, is an avid football supporter.

In his condolence message, which was tweeted by Barcelona, Messi said, “Diego is eternal. He is gone, but he has not left us.”

Ronaldo on his part tweeted in Portuguese saying Maradona was an “unparalleled magician.”

 

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

