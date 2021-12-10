Raila Odinga Launches Azimio La Umoja Movement As He Declares Bid for the Presidency

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has formally declared his presidential bid in the 2022 General Election.

Odinga made the declaration at an Azimio la Umoja national convention held at Kasarani stadium on Friday. The event brought together leaders from Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camps.

“I do hereby accept to present myself as a Presidential candidate at the Presidential Election on 9th of August 2022 following the request and unanimous decision by this Azimio la Umoja,” said Odinga.

The declaration is a culmination of a series of consultative meetings the former Prime Minister held across the country in the last few months.

During the event, Odinga, who will be vying for the president for the fifth time, also launched the Azimio la Umoja movement, an alliance that will form the backbone of his campaigns.

“To put our country on the path of lasting unity, stability and prosperity, I hereby announce the launch of the Azimio la Umoja Movement,” he said to cheers from thousands of supporters gathered at the stadium.

Read: Azimio la Umoja: Murathe Promises to Undo Lies Peddled in the Mountain Against Raila

He noted that he is not running for the top seat to oppose anyone but to propose better policies.

“I am not at war with personalities, I am at war with ideologies that would lead this nation in the wrong direction. Ideologies that divide us instead of uniting us. Ideologies that put the personal above the national good,” said Odinga.

The Orange party chief said he will soon launch a manifesto containing all critical issues like corruption that his administration will focus on.

“Very soon, I will unveil a detailed manifesto addressing other critical concerns like corruption, public debt, industrialization, digital economy and promotion and protection of businesses and, particularly, protection of private property.”

“My manifesto will bear a crystallized description of the Ten Point Peoples’ Programme, delving into the workings and plans that will actualize it for the People.”

Read Also: DP Ruto’s Ally MP Mary Wamaua Storms Out Of Azimio La Umoja Event After Being Roughed Up

Odinga listed several issues that his administration will give priority including economic empowerment and health.

He promised “Pesa Mfukoni”, a social protection program that will deliver Ksh6, 000 per month to two million of the country’s most needy families.

Odinga said his “Baba Care” program will ensure the needy have access to affordable health care services.

“We want a Kenya where no one will ever have to wonder if they can afford to save their child’s life, get treatment for their ailing grandparents or manage a chronic disease,” he said.

Read Also: Gideon Moi Attends Azimio La Umoja As OKA Co-principals Give Event Wide Berth

Through “Kazi Kwa Wote” program, Odinga pledged to secure the welfare of the people by generating avenues for productivity, through job creation programs, investing in the critical jua kali sector and other macro and microeconomic stimulation schemes.

He also promised to invest in women and youth empowerment programs as well as an aggressive scheme that will ensure that all children get rightful access to quality education.

“We will deploy a new army of teachers to deliver to our children,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...