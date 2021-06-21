Raila Odinga Junior Expresses Disappointment After Twitter Fails to Verify His Account

Raila Odinga Junior, son of ODM Leader Raila Odinga has expressed frustration after Twitter declined to verify his account. Junior shared a screenshot of a response from Twitter, regretfully telling him that they could not verify his account.

” This account will not be verified because it does not meet our criteria at this time. If you’d like to review our guidelines for being verified, please visit our Help centre.” Twitter wrote in a response to Junior.

“If you believe the account may be a good candidate for verification in the future, we encourage you to submit again after 30 days.” the social app wrote further.

Junior, who was seemingly irked by the response, shared a screenshot of the response, questioning the verification process in Kenya.

“Really @Twitter @jack who decides who gets verified in #Kenya ?” Junior posed.

Twitter relaunched its verification process in January this year, after it was paused in 2017. The company lists government officials, companies, brands, NGOs, News Media accounts, entertainment, sports, activists, Organizers and other influential individuals as eligible users for the verification badge.

Twitter says that to apply for verification, an account must be notable, active, and authentic.

You will be required to fill out an application form and attach supporting materials and links to verify your identity.

If your account checks all boxes, you can submit your application and wait for feedback.

A number of users have been verified in the past few months. Notable users include COTU’s @AtwoliDza, Francis Atwoli’s account, Reporter Akisa Wandera @akisawandera and Men’s health consultant, Eric popularly known as @Amerix.

