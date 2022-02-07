Raila Odinga: Harambee Stars Will Qualify For The Next Afcon Under My Leadership

Raila Odinga has promised fans that the Harambee Stars will make the next Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon under his leadership.

Odinga, an ardent football fan and patron of multiple Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, is a front runner in the August presidential election.

He promised to invest in the game to actualise the pledge.

“I promise the legion of Kenyan soccer fans that under my administration Harambee stars will be at the next Afcon.

“We’ll invest in football starting with grassroots/mtaani and community clubs.”

The former Prime talked after Senegal edged out Egypt on penalties to bag their maiden Afcon trophy in Cameroon.

Kenya graced the 2019 Afcon in Egypt after a 15-year wait, but failed to qualify for the 33rd edition in Cameroon.

The next Afcon is set for Ivory Coast in 2023.

The qualifiers for the finals are set to kick-off this year.

