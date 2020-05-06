in NEWS, POLITICS

Raila Odinga Had Lunch with Ruto’s man Oscar Sudi at The Pumpkin Restaurant

169 Views

Opposition leader and handshake supremo Raila Odinga today had a lunch meeting with one of his most fervent critic and Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi.

While it’s not clear what Raila and Sudi were discussing, the meeting came right before the criticism of Orange Democratic Movement Members of Parliament’s attack on Uhuru’s government in parliament a few minutes later.

At the meeting, Oscar Sudi was accompanied by at least four other Rift Valley MPs.

While Raila Odinga is the de facto leader of project Stop Ruto and quest for dynasties to dominate Kenya, Oscar Sudi has continued to be one of his strongest critics calling him a witch out to wreck Jubilee Party.

MP Oscar Sudi has confirmed that he met Raila Odinga for lunch and just clarified that he views the opposition leader and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponent as “a father figure.”

Raila’s handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta has caused differences in Jubilee leading to the cold relationship between the President and his Deputy, William Ruto.

Written by Kahawa Tungu

