Raila Odinga Had Lunch with Ruto’s man Oscar Sudi at The Pumpkin Restaurant

Opposition leader and handshake supremo Raila Odinga today had a lunch meeting with one of his most fervent critic and Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi.

While it’s not clear what Raila and Sudi were discussing, the meeting came right before the criticism of Orange Democratic Movement Members of Parliament’s attack on Uhuru’s government in parliament a few minutes later.

Oscar Sudi met @RailaOdinga for lunch today at The Pumpkin Restaurant in Kilimani. Few hours later, ODM legislators wanted President Uhuru to resign. I am told Raila told Oscar Sudi that he can’t trust Uhuru to cross with him the river safely. The crocodiles are not tamed — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 6, 2020

At the meeting, Oscar Sudi was accompanied by at least four other Rift Valley MPs.

While Raila Odinga is the de facto leader of project Stop Ruto and quest for dynasties to dominate Kenya, Oscar Sudi has continued to be one of his strongest critics calling him a witch out to wreck Jubilee Party.

Today I bumped into @RailaOdinga ‘s table having lunch at a popular restaurant. We had lunch together and thereafter chit chats. Raila is like a father to me. We were close buddies with his son the late Fidel Odinga. When I meet him it doesn’t necessarily mean we discuss politics — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) May 6, 2020

MP Oscar Sudi has confirmed that he met Raila Odinga for lunch and just clarified that he views the opposition leader and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponent as “a father figure.”

Raila’s handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta has caused differences in Jubilee leading to the cold relationship between the President and his Deputy, William Ruto.

