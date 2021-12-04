Raila Odinga Attends the ‘Koth Biro’ Tournament in Support of Local Talent (Photos)

ODM leader Raila Odinga has attended the “Koth Biro” tournament in Nairobi’s Ziwani estate in support of local talent.

Raila was accompanied by Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Makadara MP George Aladwa and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris among other leaders. His close family members including his grandchildren were also present.

In one of the photos, Raila is captured having a fun moment with Maina Kamanda who acts as the goalkeeper with Raila as the striker who scores a goal.

In yet another picture, he is captured having fun times with the players who took part in the tournament after the game.







The Koth Biro tournament started as matches between young schoolboys playing for different clubs in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi before later it went big and is held annually mostly during the short rains period in December.

Since its inception, the Koth Biro tournament was first played officially in July-August 2019. It is done annually with different football stars coming together to compete and show their prowess.

The tournament provides an opportunity for young people to explore their talents which are later nurtured and molded to be competitive on international grounds.

Ultimately, the tournament is said to be a way of kicking boredom among other vices in society by keeping the young people busy and away from crime.

Here are more photos from the tournament:

