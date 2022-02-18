in POLITICS

Raila Odinga Attends Narc Party NDC Moments After Jetting into the Country

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga attending the Narc Party NDC at the Bomas of Kenya (Courtesy)

ODM leader Raila Odinga has attended the Narc Party National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya just moments after jetting into the country from India.

In photos and videos shared on social media, Raila accompanied Narc Party leader and Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Kibwana’s Muungano Party and Ngilu’s Narc Party held joint NDCs and are expected to join Raila’s Azimio la Umoja movement ahead of the August 9, elections.

Raila has been out of the country for a week. He accompanied his daughter, Rosemary Odinga to India for eye treatment.

Rosemary lost her eyesight in 2017 after suffering a minor stroke. She has been in and out of hospital ever since with initial treatment being undertaken in South Africa.

She thus flew to India last week for treatment that was undertaken at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Koothattukulam, South India.

She reportedly visited the Indian facility for the first time in 2020. The latest private visit is a follow-up check-up, according to medical sources who spoke to the publication.

Raila is set to hold a mega rally in Mombasa tomorrow to drum up support for his presidential ambitions ahead of the August polls.

In his absence, legislators allied to the Azimio la Umoja movement have been holding it down in various parts of the country. Leading the teams were Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, MPs Junet Mohamed, Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege, Ledama Olekina and many others.

