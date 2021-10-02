ODM Leader Raila Odinga Attends Funeral of Mother to ODM Politician in Bungoma

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has today attended the funeral of Mama Margaret Mutenyo Nandalwe who died on September 17, 2021.

The deceased is the mother of ODM Politician Moses Nandalwe. Nandalwe was an aspirant for the Sirisia Parliamentary seat under the ODM ticket.

Mama Margaret is reported to have passed on after a short illness.

Among the leaders who attended the burial were Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, COTU SG Francis Atwoli, ODM Party SG Edwin Sifuna among others.

The former Prime Minister will then address a roadside meeting in Bungoma town which will be the first meeting held in the area after the 2007 General Elections.

As the 2022 politics take shape, Raila has intensified campaigns in different parts of the country in a bid to solidify his votes.

Last week, he successfully toured the Mount Kenya region under the Azimio la Umoja and sealed it with a series of meetings with leaders associated with the area.

He is expected to head to the Northern Kenya region this coming week to drum up support for his 2022 Presidential bid.







