Raila Odinga Names Lawyer Makau Mutua Spokesperson of His Presidential Campaign

Lawyer Makau Mutua has been appointed Head of Raila Odinga 2022 Presidential Campaign.

In the appointment announced on Tuesday, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader also named the US-based counsel Head of the Campaign team’s Think Tank.

Mutua is an ardent supporter of Odinga and has been vocal about Odinga’s presidential bids on both mainstream and social media. He has severally claimed that the state rigged out Odinga in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 polls.

Odinga will be making a fifth stab at the presidency in the August General Election.

He, alongside Kivutha Kibwana, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Odinga and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in April 2017.

Yesterday, Musyoka faulted Mutua for the breach of the agreement that required Odinga, who was the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, to support him in the 2022 polls.

Musyoka said efforts to reach the Chairman of the Kenya Human Rights Commission to convene a meeting with Odinga to address the dispute had proved futile.

“This was a secret agreement but the person who was to release it is already in breach of it,” said Musyoka.

“I have tried in vain to have Makau Mutua call a meeting with Raila.”

But Mutua has since defended himself saying the agreement ‘died’ with the collapse of the NASA coalition.

Mutua is the former Dean at SUNY Buffalo Law School, The State University of New York, where he is SUNY Distinguished Professor and the Margaret W. Wong Professor.

He served as Dean from 2007-2014 and has been professor in Buffalo since 1996. He teaches human rights, international law, and international business transactions.

From 1991-1996, Mutua was the Associate Director of the Harvard Law School Human Rights Program at Harvard University.

He is an alumnus of the Univerisity of Nairobi and has been a regular columnist with Sunday Nation and the Sunday Standard papers.

