Raila Not After Handshake Deal with “Directionless” Ruto – Kioni

Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni says opposition leader Raila Odinga is not after a “handshake” deal with President William Ruto.

According to the former Ndaragwa MP, the ODM leader is not seeking a political truce with a “directionless and plan-less” government.

“I want people to understand that Baba does not want a handshake, he does not need a handshake with useless people who do not have a plan. They are planless and without any sense of direction,” he said.

The former lawmaker asserted that the opposition is only focused on forcing Dr Ruto out as he is an “illegitimate” head of state.

“We are all about the nine-point agenda Raila gave. What we are saying is that Ruto must go!” he told a crowd at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday.

NO HANDSHAKE with a regime that is Illegitimate, Clueless, Planless, Ruderless, Directionless and Leaderless. We must secure 1 Man, 1 Vote, 1 Shilling. Azimio is the pathway. #MbelePamoja #NgaiMbere pic.twitter.com/jZTAsT2SUW — Hon. Jeremiah Kioni (@HonKioni) January 29, 2023

Raila while addressing a congregation at the Jesus Teaching Ministry in Donholm, asked the president to leave State House so that he can occupy it.

This he said, as he maintained that Dr Ruto lost in the August 2022 polls.

“Accept that you were defeated in the election, leave State House for Baba to get in,” said the former premier.

“We are speaking the truth, we do not want war, and we do not want threats. We have our rights as Kenyans, and it can not be snatched by a hawk, Kenyans deserve a leader that they elected.”

In a quick rejoinder, the president told off his political archrival saying he was only looking to work with the government, something he was not willing to do.

Dr Ruto also rubbished the “whistleblower’s report” alleging that the ODM leader beat him in areas like Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Meru and Tharaka Nithi.

He said: “Wajinga waliisha Kenya. There is simply no possibility that Raila beat Ruto in Uasin Gishu, Nyeri,Tharaka nithi and Meru. Yet that is what the so called whistleblower claims.”

Wajinga waliisha Kenya. There is simply no possibility that Raila beat Ruto in Uasin Gishu, Nyeri,Tharaka nithi and Meru. Yet that is what the so called whistleblower claims. https://t.co/lXZYDbDI7O — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 29, 2023

In an effort to counter government policies, the opposition has planned rallies across the country.

