Raila, Murathe and Eugene Wamalwa Spotted in Kajiado Headed to Atwoli’s Home – Video

ODM leader Raila Odinga was today spotted heading to Central Organization of Trade Unions secretary general Francis Atwoli’s home in Ildamat, Kajiado County.

Raila was in the company of Devolution CS Eugine Wamalwa and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally David Murathe, who is also Jubilee Party Vice Chairman.

.@RailaOdinga, CS @EugeneLWamalwa & David Murathe cleared as Essential services providers at Kiserian Roadblock. Real Mission a meeting with Francis Atwoli at his Isinya home. #WeRejectJubileeFraud pic.twitter.com/QxUfNbjEOA — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) April 13, 2020

This comes in the midst of a political tussle in ruling Jubilee Party, which saw members of the National Management Council (NMC) changed.

It is thought that the three were going to discuss how the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) would go on amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Raila dismissed reports that Coronavirus pandemic has stopped BBI, telling Kenyans to prepare for a referendum after the pandemic.

“If the referee blows the whistle for half time during a football match for players to go and rest, do you say the match is over?” Raila posed.

Read: Declare Your COVID-19 Status, Raila Urges MPs Following Reports 17 Members Had Contracted Disease

He said that the BBI task force is currently finalising the report and that once the pandemic is managed, everything will resume.

“We were only left with Rift Valley and Nairobi for the report to be complete and the team is finalising things,” he said.

Murathe is said to be Uhuru’s ‘representative’ in the BBI process, which is viewed as a tool meant to shape the 2022 succession politics.

Atwoli has severally been on record insinuating that BBI would stop Deputy President William Ruto’s bid to become the fifth President in 2022.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu