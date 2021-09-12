Raila, Mudavadi, Wamalwa and Atwoli Storm Out Butere Girls After Being Denied Chance To Speak

Political leaders Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, water CS Eugene Wamalwa and COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli have stormed out of Butere Girls Secondary School after ACK Archbishop Ole Sapit barred them from speaking.

The leaders had attended the historic consecration of the first Female ACK Bishop in Kenya, Rev Rose Nereya Ayiemba Okeno.

Speaking at the event, Ole Sapit declared that henceforth the church would not be used as a campaign platform.

“We have said this before and leaders have failed to honour this. Today I want to decree here that we are not going to allow political elites to speak within the church precincts. We are not going to allow the pulpit to be used as grounds to propagate political rhetorical, propaganda, hate and spite. No,” he declared.

Odinga and MPs allied to him retreated to Oparanya’s home.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...