ODM Leader Raila Mourns An ‘Immensely Talented” Lady Maureen

ODM leader Raila Odinga has mourned Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng but best known by her stage moniker, Lady Maureen.

In a tweet, the opposition leader who is in Dubai after undergoing surgery, remembered the fallen singer as an immensely talented and dynamic artiste.

He also noted that she was “always adapting to new trends in a very competitive music industry.”

“My condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Lady Maureen. Achieng’ was immensely talented and very dynamic; always adapting to new trends in a very competitive music industry. May she Rest In Eternal Peace,” Raila tweeted.

Mama Ida Odinga was equally shocked by her untimely passing. She described the major hits producer as one of the best composers of Ohangla hit songs.

“I am shocked at the news of her death. She was one of the best composers of Ohangla hit songs, May her soul rest in peace,” said Ida.

The deceased was diagnosed with hypertension three years ago.

She produced songs like Jogi Jokuoge, Alemo, Gor Kogallo, Raila among others.

Here are some messages of condolence:

Lady Maureen passed on this morning at her Uriri home in Migori County.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her cousin Bella Akinyi.

“She was undergoing home-based care after being discharged at Pastor Machage hospital in Migori town, she has passed on,” she told a local daily.

