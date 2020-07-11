ODM Leader Raila Mourns An ‘Immensely Talented” Lady Maureen

ODM leader Raila Odinga has mourned Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng but best known by her stage moniker, Lady Maureen.

In a tweet, the opposition leader who is in Dubai after undergoing surgery, remembered the fallen singer as an immensely talented and dynamic artiste.

He also noted that she was “always adapting to new trends in a very competitive music industry.”

“My condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Lady Maureen. Achieng’ was immensely talented and very dynamic; always adapting to new trends in a very competitive music industry. May she Rest In Eternal Peace,” Raila tweeted.

My condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Lady Maureen. Achieng' was immensely talented and very dynamic; always adapting to new trends in a very competitive music industry. May she Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/dHbdEVcb6H — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 11, 2020

Mama Ida Odinga was equally shocked by her untimely passing. She described the major hits producer as one of the best composers of Ohangla hit songs.

“I am shocked at the news of her death. She was one of the best composers of Ohangla hit songs, May her soul rest in peace,” said Ida.

The deceased was diagnosed with hypertension three years ago.

She produced songs like Jogi Jokuoge, Alemo, Gor Kogallo, Raila among others.

Here are some messages of condolence:

Our only Queen of benga music Lady Maureen is dead! RIP nyar Luo!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#RIPLadyMaureen pic.twitter.com/pzwbeett0e — Captain Dominic Omondi (@CaptainDominicO) July 11, 2020

Sad that Ohangla maestro Lady Maureen Achieng' has left us. She bravely fought for her life before bowing at a cousin's house in Awendo at 3am this morning. One of the finest Kenyan musician of her generation. A definite description of a GOAT. Rest in Power. #RIPLadyMaureen pic.twitter.com/5NTOSQPQpT — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) July 11, 2020

May her soul Rest in eternal peace. She was such an amazing artist. I didn't understand Luo but she made me like Luo Music. #RIPLadyMaureen. Till we meet again. Photo Courtesy pic.twitter.com/xXRIFr6fym — ARYANNE_KE 💕 (@AryannKinyua) July 11, 2020

Seen some negative reports where busybodies are castigating Raila and Luo politicians of neglecting Lady Maureen Achieng'. Maureen was helped several times by all her fans. Mama Ida, Orengo and many more. Not the right time for pedestrian criticism. Let her rest. #RIPLadyMaureen — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) July 11, 2020

Lady Maureen passed on this morning at her Uriri home in Migori County.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her cousin Bella Akinyi.

“She was undergoing home-based care after being discharged at Pastor Machage hospital in Migori town, she has passed on,” she told a local daily.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu