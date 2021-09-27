Raila Holds Meeting with Mt Kenya Governors as He Makes Inroads in Vote-rich Region

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Monday held a consultative meeting with governors from the Mount Kenya region in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

The meeting, Kahawa Tungu understands, is part of Odinga’s efforts to popularise his bid for the presidency in the vote-rich region ahead of the 2022 polls.

In attendance were governors Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), James Nyoro (Kiambu), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) and Nakuru’s Lee Kinyanjui.

Addressing members of the press after the meeting, the governors said they had a fruitful discussion with the Orange party chief focusing on areas of mutual interest to the region including expanding local and economic opportunities through creation of sustainable institutions; growth of the economy supported by sound institutions and not tokenism; and inclusion of stimulus package to cushion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) devastated by global economic factors as well as unfavorable policies.

“We note that MSMEs sector is the largest employer in the region and therefore we shall lobby and champion the enactment of friendly policies for the sector,” the governors said.







Other issues addressed during the meeting include: Strategies of youth empowerment and distribution of resources to the region; how to address security issues in the region and beyond to ensure respect of life and property; plan and coordinate structured engagement with the region focusing on elected leaders, community leaders, business leaders, farmers organisations, faith organisations and key opinion leaders and shapers in the region.

The leaders also revealed that a series of consultative meetings are lined up in the region that will culminate in a Mount Kenya declaration.

Raila has been camping in the region from Saturday, September 25 and has held meetings with various groups including business leaders and the youth.

The former Prime Minister is scheduled to hold several stop-over rallies in local towns as he heads back to Nairobi today.

He is expected to officially announce his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta soon.

