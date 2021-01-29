Raila Set To Meet Nyanza Leaders As Political Battlefronts Are Drawn

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga is set to meet all Nyanza elected leaders on Monday, February 8, a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta met leaders from Mt Kenya.

In a public statement, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna announced that the meeting will be held at Ciala Resort, without revealing the agenda of the meeting.

“You are hereby notified of a consultative meeting bringing together elected leaders, Council of Elders, Professionals and Business people in the four Counties specified above to be held on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Ciala Resort, Kisumu to be chaired by Party Leader H.E Raila Odinga,” said Sifuna.

It is expected that each County Delegation shall consist of not more than 200 people.

“The office of the Host Governor, Hon Peter Anyang Nyongo shall be in contact with each county delegation through the respective Governor to provide further details on the meeting,” he added.

Read: Raila Rallies Clergy To Back BBI As Ruto Fires Back Over “Divisive” Hustler Narrative

The timing of the meeting suggests that Mr Odinga could be preparing his troops ahead of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Referendum, which could be held mid this year if County Assemblies pass the BBI Bill.

President Kenyatta on Friday, January 29, met leaders from Mt Kenya Region at Sagana Hotel, also in preparation for the BBI.

The BBI contest is expected to shape the 2022 succession battle, with the opposing side expected to be led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu