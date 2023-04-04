Raila Makes Fresh Demands, Says Parliamentary Process Will Not Address Issues

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga now says President William Ruto’s bipartisan approach did not capture their demands.

Raila on Tuesday said that the President needs to first address inflated food, fuel and electricity prices.

According to the former premier, these issues cannot be addressed by a committee.

“Mr Ruto made his statement but that was not the basis of the understanding between the parties negotiating between us. That statement (Ruto’s) fell far short of what had been agreed and they know it. Our statement reiterates firmly what will be our basis of engagement with Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

“We resolved that the regime must take immediate steps to bring back the cost of unga to Ksh.100 as at the time of the election… We further resolved that Kenya Kwanza must take immediate steps to lower the cost of fuel and put a freeze on the recent increase in the cost of electricity. These are not matters for a committee.”

The opposition leader said that they want to dialogue at the national level through a process akin to the 2008 National Accord, which was led by Koffi Annan.

“Our suggestion is to have a conversation at the national level through a process akin to the 2008 National Accord. To this end, the coalition proposes a team drawn from its ranks both in Parliament and outside Bunge,” said Raila.

Further, he stated that electoral reforms were of utmost importance to the opposition.

“This meeting agreed that auditing the 2022 election servers is necessary and urgent,” he said.

“We understand some people are trying to interfere with the servers. We tell them we are watching them. We want forensic audit by experts.”

He also denied meeting the president in the Mara. The former premier noted that it was the government side that reached out to him.

“There have been allegations that I met Mr Ruto in the Mara…. nothing can be further from the truth. There has been no meeting between me and Mr Ruto,” he said.

“We have never talked about a handshake. That is the language coming from the other side. Take it to Gachagua, and tell him I don’t want to even shake his hands.”

