Raila Makes Fresh Demands Before Resumption of Bipartisan Talks

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has made new demands before the resumption of bipartisan negotiations with the government.

Raila on Thursday stated that one of the new demands is that the process be broadened to include participants outside of Parliament in order to promote diversity.

“We still believe the talks cannot be driven entirely and exclusively through a parliamentary process. There must be an avenue to be inclusive and allow for the participation of players from outside Parliament in the talks,” he said.

According to the former prime minister, such a structure would open the door for other unresolved constitutional concerns to be discussed.

“We have instructed our delegates to raise this,” he stated.

The ODM leader also restated his earlier demand that the negotiations should be concluded within 30 days.

Raila has added that before the negotiations can resume, all of those detained by the police in connection with the Azimio protests must be freed.

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa announced that townhall meetings will run concurrently with the talks.

The opposition also insisted that it is not looking for a power-sharing agreement with the government.

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah allayed concerns that the State was looking to eleiminate opposition leaders, saying that the plans for their execution had already been made.

