Raila Leads “Peaceful” March to Central Park

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga’s supporters are currently heading to the Nairobi CBD.

Addressing the people at the historical Kamukunji Grounds, the opposition honcho said the march will end at Central Park.

The former prime minister told his supporters to march on despite police presence.

“There are many ways to reach ‘Rome’, when they block one road, we use another. Today, our ‘Rome’ is called Central Park, that is where we shall meet after the Kamukunji rally,” he said.

Raila, however, cautioned the protesters against looting or damaging property.

“Tukitembea hatuguzi mali ya watu. Haja yetu ni kutembea kwa sababu tumechoka,” he said.

Raila Odinga: Tukitembea hatuguzi mali ya watu, haja yetu ni kutembea kwa sababu tumechoka. pic.twitter.com/8jtGvbRbKB — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 7, 2023

During his address, the ODM party leader demanded that the President William Ruto-led administration lowers the cost of living, audits the last elections and stops “poaching” opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, his convoy has been teargassed by officers blocking roads leading to the CBD.

RAILA’s convoy teagased enroute Central Park pic.twitter.com/jHc5oDbKKK — Seth Olale (@SethOlale) July 7, 2023

Hundreds of protesters heading to the CBD could be heard chanting, “We are tired. Tumechoka.”

