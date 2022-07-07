Raila-Karua Campaign Poster Re-erected A Month After It Was Torn In Bomet

Azimio’s Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua’s campaign poster that was torn in Bomet last month has now been re-erected.

Photos circulated on social media last month captured the poster torn by unknown residents in what was termed as retaliation.

Prior to that, Ruto’s UDA campaign poster has allegedly also been brought down by rowdy residents. Hence, the two incidents were linked to political intolerance from both political divides.

The incident was condemned by ODM officials in Bomet while calling on relevant authorities to investigate the matter.

“It is important that the police investigate the circumstances under which the poster was torn only a few hours after it was erected. If it is a case of political intolerance, then action should be taken against the culprits,” Joseph Ng’eno, the ODM coordinator in Bomet said at the time.

Wale Wangwana hu quote Bible wame RARUA Billboard yetu pale Bomet but joke’s on them juu sasa its even more apt. Hivi ndio tutafanya ufisadi ⁦@WilliamsRuto⁩ 😂😂😂#RARUA Kabisa #Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/mNBB2BEByy — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) June 3, 2022

Raila Odinga also touched on the issue and condemned the incident linking it to their competitors. He further called for tolerance and acceptance of all political parties and aspirants by supporters regardless of their political stand.

“That is an act of hooliganism, which is primitive and should not be tolerated in a civilized society. I urge our supporters not to interfere or try to deface any billboard or publicity materials belonging to our opponents…We are not enemies, we are competitors,” Raila said.

