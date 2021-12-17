Raila Joins Uhuru As He Commissions Mtongwe Shipyard [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday launched Kenya’s first modern shipyard at the Kenya Navy Base in Mtongwe, Mombasa County.

At least 70 per cent of the new facility will be owned by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and will be operated by the Kenya Shipyard Limited (KSL).

In his address, the Head of State hailed the 4000-ton slipway as a gamechanger in Kenya’s emerging ocean and blue economy.

The military installation will offer shipbuilding, refitting and maintenance services to vessels operated by the Kenya Navy, government agencies and private operators.

At the commissioning, also attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Uhuru said the ship-building activities will help create new high-value jobs in the region.







Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho also attended the event.

This comes days after Uhuru praised Odinga for his role in securing his legacy during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on December 12.

He revealed that the ODM leader offered him advice during the recent renovation works undertaken at the historical park located along Lang’ata Road.

“It would be a big mistake if I don’t recognise Raila Odinga whom we have been inspecting this Uhuru Gardens project together. He advised me on various issues. His excellency Raila, I say thank you for what you have helped us do,” Uhuru said amid cheers from the crowd.

Odinga is touted as President Kenyatta’s preferred candidate in the 2022 presidential elections.

