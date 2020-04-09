Raila, Ida Donate Supplies Worth Sh15 Million To Vulnerable Kenyans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader and his wife Ida Odinga have donated supplies to vulnerable families in Kibra amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Through a statement dated April 9, 2020, by Dennis Onyango, the Communications Director at the office of Raila Odinga, the assorted supplies were said to be donated to the Government of Kenya to help the Kibra community deal with challenges resulting from COVID-19.

Additionally, the supplies which included food, sanitizers, soap, oil, and water were reported to have been mobilized by the family from their savings, corporates and individual friends.

Today foodstuffs worth Ksh 15m were distributed in Kibra courtesy of PM @RailaOdinga family, corporates and friends. The exercise was overseen by the area Deputy County Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/2JqFGwjiLo — Duncan Makori 🇰🇪 (@EngnrDan) April 9, 2020

Read Also: Raila Urges Kenyans To Personalize Fight Against The Spread Of COVID-19

“H.E Raila Odinga and Mama Ida Odinga will shortly donate an assortment of supplies to the residents of Kibra, through the Government of Kenya, to help alleviate the challenges faced by the community as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” reads the statement in part.

Further, it added, “The supplies have been mobilized by the family from their own savings, corporates and individual friends. They include food, sanitizers, soap, oil and water all valued at Ksh15 million.”

The Deputy County Commissioner in Kibra is expected to coordinate the distribution of the supplies to the residents in compliance with the social distancing directive.

As of today, COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 184, one more person has succumbed to the virus totaling to 7 fatalities.

Ideally, the country has also registered 4 more recoveries bringing the total to 12.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu